Colonoscopy Offered in Beverly Hills Third Eye Colonoscopy

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A traditional colonoscopy has long been touted as the gold standard in the detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. But now, there’s a revolutionary new colonoscopy procedure that has been shown to be even more effective. The advanced colonoscopy procedure is called a Third Eye Colonoscopy, and it is offered by Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD, FACG, a double-board certified gastroenterologist whose practice is located in Beverly Hills, California.



The Third Eye Colonoscopy offers a backwards view of the colon, allowing Dr. Berookim to detect and remove potentially pre-cancerous polyps hidden behind the folds of the colon wall--an area difficult to see during a traditional colonoscopy. The Third Eye Retroscope device, which is used along with the traditional colonoscope during the procedure, is equipped with a miniature video camera that provides a second view of the colon. Studies show that the Third Eye Colonoscopy increases detection of pre-cancerous polyps by 23% over the regular procedure. In short, a Third Eye Colonoscopy performed in Beverly Hills by Dr. Berookim will offer superior colon cancer detection and enhanced peace of mind.



Much like a traditional colonoscopy, the Third Eye Colonoscopy is an outpatient procedure that Dr. Berookim will perform with anesthesia. As a result, you should feel no discomfort or pain during the procedure. Additionally, there is no extra preparation required for a Third Eye Colonoscopy, and the amount of time it takes is the same as a regular colonoscopy.



Those who should get into a colonoscopy are anyone over the age of 50, or at age 45 for patients with a family history of colorectal cancer, and anyone experiencing the following symptoms:



- Unexplained weight loss

- Changes in bowel habits

- Narrowing of stool

- Rectal bleeding, or blood in the stool



If you’re looking for a caring and compassionate gastroenterologist in the Los Angeles area, look no further than Beverly-Hills based Dr. Berookim for your colonoscopy needs. Dr. Berookim is committed to his patient’s health and well being and he will be with you every step of the way to not only ensure that you get the maximum benefits and results from the Third Eye Colonoscopy, but that you’re also comfortable before, during and after the procedure.



To schedule the revolutionary Third Eye Colonoscopy procedure, call Dr. Berookim today at 310-271-1122.



Website: http://gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy



http://www.gidoctor.com/procedures/third-eye-colonoscopy



Author: http://websitegrowth.com

Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211