Colonoscopy Specialists Beverly Hills Reducing the Risk of Colon Cancer

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, headed by Dr. Peyton Berookim in Beverly Hills, is a break-through health provider in terms of professionalism, personal care and attention. Dr. Berookim specializes in Colonoscopies in Beverly Hills, offering diagnosis and treatment to a full range of gastrointestinal health problems. His clinical expertise and patient care have made him a first-choice practitioner for colonoscopies in the Beverly Hills area.



A colonoscopy is a procedure aimed at the examination of the colon and rectum. When it comes to taking care of this aspect of health, they are by far the best option, both in terms of routine checkups and correctly diagnosing existing problems. Gastrointestinal health problems can also cause symptoms that you may not associate with this area, which many people are unaware of. The stand-out reason that colonoscopies and third eye colonoscopies are such important procedures to undertake is that they can identify and help prevent colon cancer. This is a life threatening condition if left untreated. However, it is easily preventable and very treatable if caught in its early stages, which usually involve the presence of polyps. When identified, these can be efficiently removed during a colonoscopy, highly reducing the risk of colon cancer.



Colonoscopies also have a stand-alone therapeutic value and, therefore, can be undertaken at any time, with yearly checkups recommended from age 50 onwards due to the increased risk of developing colon cancer. If you are suffering from symptoms in the rectal region including but not limited to: bleeding, chronic diarrhea, constipation or noticeable changes in bowl movements, the best solution is to seek professional medical assistance to correctly diagnose and treat the problem.



Having a trusted practitioner who provides the best possible care is important and that's why Beverly Hills gastroenterologist Dr. Peyton Berookim is a first choice option when a colonoscopy is required. His Beverly Hills clinic is built upon high quality care and reliability, leading to a high level of trust and reputation in the community. His outstanding reviews on YELP have affirmed his reputation as the best GI doctor. For further information or to book an appointment, visit his website or contact him directly at: 310.271.1122



Gastroenterology institute of Southern California

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211,

Phone: 310.271.1122

Fax: 310.271.1126

Website: http://www.gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy