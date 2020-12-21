Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: CLNC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CLNC stocks, concerns whether certain Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the credit quality of certain of the Company's assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger, that certain of the Company's loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid, that, as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company's assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company's financial statements and the Registration Statement, that, as a result, the Company's financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



