Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 9, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 9, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC).



Investors who purchased shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 9, 2020. NYSE: CLNC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that the credit quality of certain of the Company's assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger, that certain of the Company's loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid, that, as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company's assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company's financial statements and the Registration Statement, that, as a result, the Company's financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.