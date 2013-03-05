American Color Copies Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

East Meadow, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- AmericanColorCopies.com, the popular online supplier of quality color copies and more, is celebrating 30 years of being in business. This milestone marks three decades of successful professional discount printing for individuals and businesses alike. The copy services industry has experienced many changes over the last 30 years, and Unitech Copy is proud to have grown throughout this time, and proudly serve thousands of people and organizations along the way.



Unitech Copy was established in 1983 at a time when a copy company’s capabilities bore little resemblance to today’s standards. Since that time, the industry has witnessed the expansion of state-of-the-art copy machines and widespread Internet access and applications that have transformed the industry for the better. As leaders in color copies, black and white copies and more, Unitech Copy has all along been on the forefront of their industry’s technological advances, to best service their customer’s copy needs throughout the United States.



Unitech Copy, through AmericanColorCopies.com, supplies quality copy products and services to individuals and companies around the nation. They utilize the latest equipment and online printing capabilities to bring their best-in-class service at highly competitive prices. They offer high quality color copies, newsletters, flyers, brochures, business cards, post cards, envelopes, and much more, to meet the many unique needs of their customers. Unitech Copy is proud to have served their valued customers for the last 30 years, and they look forward to continuing their expert services for many more years to come.



About American Color Copies

Founded in 1983, Unitech Copy has since grown into an industry leader, providing high quality and cost effective copy services and products. They pride themselves on completing all projects promptly and at competitive prices. They utilize state-of-the-art equipment and a staff of professionals to service client’s projects of all sizes. Their Xerox equipment is capable of producing large amounts of printing quickly and efficiently. They offer a wide variety of products, massive discounts, and free shipping on color copy orders over $150. They are a BBB Accredited Business. For more information, visit http://www.americancolorcopies.com/.