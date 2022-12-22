NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- A new research study on Global Color Sorter Market is added by AMA Research in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Color Sorter products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Color Sorter market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2022 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Tomra Systems ASA (Norway), The BÃ¼hler Holding AG (Switzerland), Key Technology Inc. (United States), Binder Co (Austria), Satake Corporation (Japan), ALLGAIER WERKE GMBH (Germany), AGCO Corporation (United States), CP Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), GREEFA (Netherlands), PELLENC Selective Technologies SA (France).



Scope of the Report of Color Sorter

Color sorters are machines which are used on the production lines in bulk food processing as well as in other industries. These are also called as digital sorters or optical sorters or electronic color sorters. These machines separate items by their colors, detecting the colors of things which pass before them, & using pneumatic or mechanical ejection devices to sidetrack items whose colors do not fall in the acceptable range or which are preferred to form a separate group from the rest. Rising trend of premiumisation, growing demand for processed food, increasing food processing automation, as well as system integration are driving factors for the growth of global color sorter market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Food, Recycling, Mining), Technology (Camera, Laser, LED, X-ray, Others), Platform (Belt, Freefall, Lane, Hybrid)



Opportunities:

Developments in Detection Technologies & Intelligent Software

Increasing Acceptance of Sorting Equipment in the Recycling Industry



Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Decrease Process & Delivery Time in the Food Industry

Increasing Focus on Automation to Rise Productivity in Many Industries

Strict Government Regulations about Food Safety

Key Developments in the Market:

On May 2021, The introduction of Satake's newest optical sorter, NIRAMI, which is bigger and has a higher sorting capacity, has been announced. The NIRAMI, according to Satake, is made to efficiently sort grains, pulses, seeds, and a variety of other items. Nirami is excellent for a variety of applications and processing capabilities, the business added, and is available in a range of sizes with exceptionally broad chutes.The market for the Color Sorter is highly competitive and dominated by few key player. The market has a vendor landscape that is extremely competitive. A number of businesses are also taking part in significant mergers and acquisitions as part of crucial plans to increase their market share globally.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



