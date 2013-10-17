Colorado Area Home Search Done Right, with Online Real Estate Solution and IDX Synced Website of Teresa Moen

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Welcoming Teresa Moen to the growing network of real estate agents and brokers, IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce they have added a customized IDX solution to the website of Moen. She now hosts a comprehensive online property search conveniently on her page, thanks to IDX Broker and Summit County MLS (SARMLS). Thousands of properties are automatically linked to her website with the thorough SARMLS and the incredible IDX solution she employs. Never before has it been easier for Breckenridge, Colorado home seekers to search for a home online, than now, with the website of Moen and Teresa and Roger Moen Real Estate Agents.



By utilizing the property search features on her website, clients of Moen can truly experience an online real estate search comparable to none. The advanced search tool, the most powerful of the five Moen has enabled, uses the IDX technology to narrow and focus potential buyers and their search. Moen gives home seekers the ability to save these personalized search preferences and return to use the same guides during a later search. Potential buyers can even elect to receive email notifications, alerting them when a property matching their search parameters is listed on the SARMLS, or the website of Moen. With IDX Broker software, Moen has truly created a website that simplifies and speeds up the online property search for everyone involved.



Home seekers are not the only ones who gain from the newly IDX enabled website Moen hosts, she also gain monumental tools to help her manage her website and conduct and grow her business online. She can connect with clients via an administrative login portal, as well as follow and pursue new client leads as they come in, with her IDX supported lead generation system. Moen can also service her listed sellers online by creating RSS feeds and dynamic XML codes, to increase the online syndication of these properties. Social media sites and larger real estate search engines can now host homes Moen has listed, thanks to IDX Broker. Her online real estate solution has forever changed her website and her job.



About Teresa Moen

Teresa Moen is a real estate agent and owner of Teresa and Roger Moen Real Estate Agents of Breckenridge, Colorado.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .