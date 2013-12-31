Colorado-Based International Freight Forwarding Company Now Offering Services for Sporting and Entertainment Events

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- SR International Logistics is among the only Colorado-based international freight forwarding companies that is successfully meeting the demands of various industrial sectors. After satisfying clients from agriculture, aerospace, defense and various other sectors, this international freight forwarding company offers the most reliable project cargo services for sporting and entertainment events.



The products involved in these events are delicate yet expensive; creating a need for better supervision during shipping. “Our project teams know how to handle everything, from your most complex international location set-ups and staging, to your most demanding remote feeds,” states the spokesperson for SR International Logistics.



The spokesperson elaborates on their freight forwarding services for film and commercial productions, and ensures to offer highly proficient freight forwarding, air chartering, carnets, and logistics services. “When you work with us,” he states, “on your film and video productions, you’ll be assigned a hands-on operations manager who will track, shadow, supervise, and lead your cargo to its final destination and back.”



A detailed description of their international shipping forwarding for sporting and entertainment events is available at the following link: http://goo.gl/J91hqK. Customers can also contact them to obtain free quotes on their air, land and ocean freight forwarding services.



The company possesses features that will impress their clients – from experience to trustworthiness. Because of this, SR International Logistics has formed a larger following since its inception 60 years ago, and is now among the best freight forwarding services companies in the US.



About SR International Logistics

SR International Logistics, a freight forwarding service company with more than 60 years of experience in logistics and project management, serves all the critical cargo, shipping and freight forwarding needs of its clients. They have been serving all government agencies and commercial customers who seek international freight forwarding services from the leading international freight forwarding company, srinternational.com.



For more information visit: http://www.srinternational.com/International-Freight-Forwarding-For-Sporting-and-Entertainment-Events.asp



Contact Details:

2525 16th Street #208

Denver, Co 80211

Tel: 720 855 3115

Fax: 720 855 6464

Email: sales@srinternational.com