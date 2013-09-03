Colorado Company Offers Affordable Discount Dental Plans for Individuals & Businesses

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Pikes Peak Strategic Group has the pleasure to announce to the media and the public that it is offering discount dental plans for individuals and businesses. Its plans have no waiting period and pre-existing conditions are gladly accepted. The plans allow people to save 60% on braces for children and adults at over 39,000 orthodontists.



The discount dental plans are ideal for people who do not have adequate dental coverage. It is also a suitable option for people who are paying too much for dental insurance. Providers have agreed to participate in the discount programs allowing members to enjoy discounts on services rendered.



A dental discount plan can offer more benefits than a dental insurance plan, especially considering the huge discount for braces (up to 60%). It differs from an insurance plan in the way that the practitioner gets paid. With dental discount plans, the dentist discounts the services according to your plan and you are asked to pay the remaining balance due. Our dental discount plans are much better than dental insurance that covers braces.



"We want to make sure that everyone, regardless of his/her income, or current dental health, has access to quality dental care at rock-bottom discount pricing," says Zanitta Harris-Torres, Principal at Pikes Peak Strategic Group.



Ms. Harris-Torres says, "The acceptance of all pre existing conditions means that no one can be turned down for our discount dental plans."



About Pikes Peak Strategic Group

Pikes Peak Strategic Group (PPSG) strives to be a one stop place that provides each American household with a myriad of medical, financial or professional discount services that fully support each program member.



The company offers services in the following areas: Hospitalization, the full range of dental services, optometry services (to include Lasik surgery), prescription programs, chiropractic services, podiatry services, state-of-the-art AmeriDocÆ services, shopping, travel, and recreational discounts.



PPSG is committed to offering its customers the best quality services from the very best professional providers in the nation.



Note: These programs are NOT insurance or Medicare Prescription drug plans. Membership in these programs entitles you to discounts for certain medical & dental services and prescription drugs.



Media Contact

Pikes Peak Strategic Group

2804 Keystone Circle

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

855-878-7774

needinfo@pikespeakstrategicgroup.com