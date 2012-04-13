Colorado Computer Support CEO Sharing How to Work With Autotask Taskfire at Autotask Community Live

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- When Blake Schwank needed to provide exceptional IT support services to schools across the State of Colorado, he turned to his trusted partner Autotask for the perfect solution.



Schwank used Autotask’s Taskfire to create a dynamic partnership between Colorado Computer Support and its clients’ internal IT departments and administrative staffs that needed to manage IT tasks and assignments.



Colorado Computer Support has achieved great success working with many Colorado schools, healthcare organizations and other businesses by using Autotask as the cornerstone of its IT management, help desk support and technology projects. Schwank has been invited to speak at Autotask’s industry leading IT conference in Orlando, Florida June 10 – 12, 2012.



Taskfire by Autotask is the affordable, Web-based solution built on a technology platform that is used by more than 25,000 IT service professionals around the world. It is offered exclusively through a global network of thousands of authorized resellers.



CCS, as a partner with Autotask, can enable your internal help desk or IT teams to track assigments and better manage projects, tickets and help desk requests.



If your organization is struggling with infrastructure or you are simply looking to fine tune your existing environment, Colorado Computer Support will tailor a solution to your needs rather than force you to adapt to a limited scope of services.



To speak with Blake Schwank or learn more about the company that understands that customer support includes customer satisfaction, visit http://www.coloradosupport.com or call 719.439.0599.