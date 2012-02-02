Colorado Computer Support IT Professionals Host Autotask Special Event

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- February 9, 2012 is going to be a special day as Colorado Computer Support hosts the Autotask Colorado User Group from 9:30a - 3:00p MT.



The agenda is power packed, opening with introductions and breakfast. Attendees will then get the pleasure of listening to opening remarks and keynote speaker Len DiCostanzo, Senior Vice President of the Autotask Community and Business Development. After the lunch break, there will be LiveReports training, as well as a discussion of goals and next steps for the group.



Autotask Corporation is the provider of the world's leading hosted IT business management software. The software is a productivity tool that allows technology solution providers to streamline and optimize their business processes. The software also incorporates customer relationship management (CRM), service desk, tech scheduling, project management and much more, making it an overall comprehensive resource for IT providers.



The event is being hosted at Colorado Computer Support's location at:



3225 Templeton Gap Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO



In 2001, CEO Blake Schwank founded Colorado Computer Support IT Professionals because of his deep passion for helping businesses use technology to further their growth and success. As Mr. Schwank explained, "To remain competitive in the highly competitive world of Information Technology (IT), it's essential for small to medium-sized businesses to streamline their processes. We are delighted to host the Autotask Colorado User Group and encourage individuals to attend and learn more about using the software that will help keep their processes organized."



