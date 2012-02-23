Colorado Computer Support Team Attending Industry Leading IT Conference in Orange County, CA

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- Each month, hundreds of the best IT service firms gather to learn best practices, proven processes, effective workflows and get an opportunity to partner with many of the best IT companies in the United States.



The SPC International/MSPU boot camps are held monthly across the United States, Canada and worldwide. Colorado Computer Support specialist Cynthia Wusk is attending the first boot camp of the year in Orange County, CA.



“We want to learn from the best,” said company president Blake Schwank. “Working with a leadership firm like SPC/MSPU helps Colorado Computer Support provide the best services and keep our entire team up to date on what matters the most to our clients.”



Cynthia Wusk will be attending Sales Track and all general sessions. She will learn the basics of selling IT services in the educational marketplace in addition to general business practices, techniques based on question-based selling, DISC profile assessments and the right way to position IT services in our own marketplace.



To learn more about SPC International/MSPU visit http://www.mspu.us.



If your organization has IT and phone needs that you cannot satisfy, Colorado Computer Support has the ultimate IT support solution. We will tailor a solution to your needs and will not force you to adapt to a limited scope of services.



To speak with Blake Schwank or get help from the company that understands that customer support includes customer satisfaction, call 719.439.0599.