Colorado Financial Firm Offers Free Credit Repair Program to Military Families

“It’s shameful that the very people who have stepped up to defend and honor our country and it’s citizens are not paid more generously by our government, and that almost daily the little resources they do have access to are diminished, reduced or taken away,” says Darrell Hornbacher, Founder of Midas and author of the book. “We are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to obtain credit with such limited salaries--and the expenses and consequences of frequent relocation can take their toll financially. Many military families are struggling to get or maintain the good credit they need to make up for the deficit and prepare for life beyond the military. Our guide gives them an in depth understanding of personal credit, and real, actionable steps they can take to heal any current credit issues to achieve a good credit rating, and the tools to maintain that rating indefinitely. Our goal is to get this guide into the hands of a million or more military families, which has the potential to change their lives, and the financial landscape of our entire country.”



The Military Edition of the nationally recognized Self-Guided Credit Repair and Restoration Program addresses the special credit challenges faced by current or former members of the military and their families. In addition, the guide gives the exact steps necessary for consumers to take in order raise credit scores in 28 days spending just a couple of hours per week “at the kitchen table”, without embarrassment or unnecessary legal hassles. Military families can claim their FREE copy of The Kitchen Table Credit Guide by visiting the website at http://military.kitchentablecredit.com/special. The guide is available by instant download so that it can be accessed immediately, giving recipients the ability to start implementing the tools the same day.



