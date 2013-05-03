Colorado Home Fitness Announces Availability of Precor AMT835 Adaptive Motion Trainer

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Colorado Home Fitness, providing the best fitness equipment in Denver, has announced the availability of AMT 835 adaptive motion trainer. The best quality exercise equipment from Precor is designed to work on body and the imagination of the user. The award winning machine gives users the freedom to create a challenging and completely unique workout experience. The company is an authorized dealer of Precor home fitness equipment.



Precor exercise equipment can naturally adjust the stride length without the need to control settings. Nonetheless, users can go from zero to 27 inches (69 cm) to match their desired workout. A patented low-impact system applies resistance to both horizontal and vertical planes of motion, adding another dimension to the workout and increases the calorie burn compared to other fitness machines.



The equipment has large LED display, heart rate monitoring, touch, telemetry, chest strap transmitter and also has a heart rate interval manual fat burner. Precor fitness equipment is well-known for its quality, innovation and performance. The company strives to provide customers quality products, exceptional customer service and a warranty that protects the investment of the customers if the equipment faces some specific issues.



It is committed to offer friendly, informative and enjoyable retail setting in which customers can find the fitness equipment of their choice. Colorado Home Fitness is dedicated to providing customers not only the best fitness equipment, but also the best information to keep users healthy and fit. The company provides the best home gym equipment from quality manufacturers like Bodycraft, Precor and Body-Solid.



Customers can get treadmills, elliptical machines, rowers and exercise bikes by quality manufacturers like BH Fitness, BodyCraft, Precor and Water Fitness.



About Colorado Home Fitness

Colorado Home Fitness takes pride in providing quality and great service to customers. The company works hard to provide customers a comfortable environment to the customers. It offers room floor planning so that customers can see how the equipment will fit into the Home Fitness Center. Whether a person is looking for a treadmill, elliptical or home gym, the company has made it simple and easy by using its vast experience to select a mix of products in each category.



To learn more visit: http://www.coloradohomefitness.com/