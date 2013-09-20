Colorado Home Fitness Offering Equipment Manufactured by Stairmaster for Sale

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Colorado Home Fitness, an acclaimed online store for fitness equipment now offers the best exercise equipment in Colorado. The store aims at offering a friendly, informative and enjoyable environment to customers when purchasing fitness equipment.



Colorado Home Fitness offers the best in home gym equipment from quality manufacturers like BodyCraft, Precor, Body-Solid, Inspire Fitness, etc. In fact, fitness equipment from Inspire can be considered a complete fitness package, offering an all round fitness program. The “Inspire M1 multi-gym”, by Inspire home gym, is a good option for beginners.



While elaborating on it further a representative stated, “M1 multi-gym is great for any level: The M1 is built using the same commercial grade frame and parts that our higher series gyms are made of. High quality 11 gauge steel frame, solid guide rods, nylon pulleys, and precision ball bearings in its press arm pivot. This is a very user friendly gym with intuitive adjustments and superior comfort due to its high quality Naugahyde pads and biomechanically correct angles. Built for everyone, from the casual user to the passionate weight lifter.”



This store can cater to all the fitness requirements of clients with a huge variety to choose from. They have everything from commercial equipment to exercise bikes to stair climbers. They showcase some excellent fitness products including stairmaster for sale. This equipment with their incredible new designs provide all the important benefits of stair climbing.



Apart from the above, customers can also get some of the best-selling treadmills, elliptical machines, rowers and exercise bikes by quality manufacturers like BH Fitness, BodyCraft, Precor and Water Fitness at Colorado Home Fitness.



About Colorado Home Fitness

Colorado Home Fitness takes pride in providing quality products and great service to its customers. The company works hard to provide customers a comfortable environment. It offers room floor planning so that customers can see how the equipment will fit into their home fitness center. Whether a person is looking for a treadmill, elliptical, or home gym, the company has made it simple and easy by using its vast experience to select a mix of products in each category.



For more information visit:- http://www.coloradohomefitness.com



Contacts:-

9647-B E. County Line Rd, Englewood, CO 80112 ,PHONE: 303-790-1392

Colorado Blvd. - Denver, CO 80222, PHONE: 720-354-3815

11111 W. 6th Ave. Unit E, Lakewood, CO 80215, PHONE:303-233-3070