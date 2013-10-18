Colorado Home Fitness Offers Effectual Precor Exercise Equipment

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Colorado Home Fitness, a renowned online store for fitness equipment, offers effectual Precor Exercise Equipment to its customers. This range of home gyms and other fitness equipment is designed to make their customer’s workout regime an enjoyable task.



The online store is dedicated to impart a friendly, informative and enjoyable environment to customers when purchasing fitness equipments. ”For your convenience, we have three home fitness equipment showrooms. Come take a look at our quality cardio equipment and home gyms. Let one of our friendly and knowledgeable staff members help you pick out the best home fitness machine for your needs,” stated a representative.



Featuring quality equipment from manufacturers like BodyCraft, Precor, Body-Solid, Inspire Fitness and many more. Colorado Home Fitness can easily cater to all customer requirements, whether it’s commercial workout equipment or home gym equipment; all is available.



Apart from fitness equipment in Denver, Colorado Home Fitness is dedicated to providing authentic and useful information to the customer helping them stay healthy and fit. As per a representative, “Fitness is not only exercising regularly, but also making a commitment to your diet.” Their “fitness info” section includes all the latest fitness tips, healthy eating tips, fitness training and other related information.



About Colorado Home Fitness

Colorado Home Fitness takes pride in providing quality and great service to customers. The company works hard to provide customers a comfortable environment. It offers room floor planning so that customers can see how the equipment will fit into the Home Fitness Center. Whether a person is looking for a treadmill, elliptical or home gym, the company has made it simple and easy by using its vast experience to select a mix of products in each category.



For more information visit: - http://www.coloradohomefitness.com.

Contacts:-

9647-B E. County Line Rd, Englewood, CO 80112,

PHONE: 303-790-1392

Colorado Blvd. - Denver, CO 80222,

PHONE: 720-354-3815

11111 W. 6th Ave. Unit E, Lakewood, CO 80215,

PHONE: 303-233-3070