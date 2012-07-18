Colorado Manufacturers to Offer Powder Metal and Machined Parts On AMSN

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Businesses everywhere in the great Centennial State are tired of the poor economy, lost jobs and companies closing doors. In response, the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) is doing something about it by helping industries all over Colorado source for plastic tooling, machining, fabricating, molding and powdered metal parts at http://mfgpartners.net/powdered-metal-parts Today, AMSN announced its latest plans to bring work back to local manufacturers specializing in made-to-order parts and components.



According to the American Machine Shops Network it has been helped hundreds of customers source for all kinds of machined products made from various metals, plastics and other materials manufactured utilizing the latest in machining, multi-axis milling & turning processes as well as prototyping, short & long production runs, plastic tooling and other solutions at http://mfgpartners.net/plastic-tooling AMSN spokesman Keith Rose said hundreds of companies are joining its grassroots movement to bring work back to manufacturers in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Aurora and Denver, to Arvada, Boulder, Westminster, Pueblo, Thorton and other cities statewide and across the country.



“The words 'Buy American' is much more than a fad or believe to help support U.S. industry and its struggling economy, it goes much deeper that touches the very sole of the country's foundation and commitment of producing the highest quality products made from U.S. raw materials,” said Rose. He added, “The primary reason why MFGpartners.net has grown so rapidly since inception is the company's dedication to helping small and mid-sized manufacturers across the union increase sales, revenues and career opportunities for American-based workers at http://mfgpartners.net/powder-metal-parts.”



Those in need of machining, plastic tooling, powder metal parts, fabrication or other services can submit an RFQ to Colorado-based and other U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net