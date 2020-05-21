Colorado Mobile Sandblasting and Paint Removal Has Launched COVID-19 Decontamination Services in Colorado and Utah

Colorado City, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- With the worsening condition of the recent epidemic, it has become imperative for one to take measures to ensure their own safety. While high-quality masks and limited interaction play their part, recently, decontamination and disinfection services have also become popular as a means of prevention.



These aim to keep patrons and employees safe from possible contamination. The most renowned provider of Decontamination Services in Colorado and Utah is Colorado Mobile Sandblasting and Paint Removal. A veteran owned and operated small business based in Grand Junction, Colorado, they have recently begun offering disinfectant and decontamination services to counter the epidemic.



The business is owned by Tim, who has the experience of serving in the oil and gas industry for over 20 years and is a veteran. Alongside his wife, he hopes to offer the citizens of Utah and Colorado all the assistance they can receive in keeping themselves safe and secured.



Their decontamination and disinfectant team is designed to work under emergencies, allowing their clients to remain stress-free in case of an outbreak. By ensuring the peace of mind of their customers, they are quickly becoming one of the most used services for the purpose of decontamination.



To maximize the safety of their customers, they use industry proven standards that are used for quickly disinfecting surfaces. Their EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants are able to keep away dangerous pathogens, including COVID-19. It is also highly versatile, since it can be applied to almost any surface.



Colorado Mobile Sandblasting and Paint Removal has stated that they are proud to partner up with workplaces to ensure cleanliness and productivity. Knowing that a feeling of security and ease of mind is imperative for any workplace, they aim to offer the best services possible to achieve this. For this reason, many rank them as the top Disinfection Services in Grand Junction.



About Colorado Mobile Sandblasting and Paint Removal

For more information: please visit https://yourmobilesandblasting.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoMobileSandblasting/



Google Map: https://g.page/MobileDustlessSandblasting?share