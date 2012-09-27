Gravis Latest Colorado Presidential Poll

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Gravis Marketing contacted 765 likely voters in Colorado on the afternoon and evenings of September 21 and 22. Over 50 percent of those polled (50.2 percent) plan to vote for Obama while 45.5 percent of those polled plan to vote for Romney.



Based on those numbers, Obama has a 4.7 percent lead among likely Colorado voters.



Based on Gravis Marketing's numbers, 4.3% of those polled claimed to be undecided, but another 2.8 percent of those polled only claimed to be somewhat likely to vote for either candidate.



The poll asked a series of eight questions. The first question asked whether or not the individual was registered to vote. If an individual answered no to that question, the questioning was aborted. The second question asked how likely the individual was to vote in this year's presidential election. When those numbers were taken into account, Obama's lead declined to only 1.9 percent.



Subsequent questions asked individuals about their political affiliation, their race, their religious affiliation, their age, and their gender while the final question asked individuals how likely they were to vote for either Obama or Romney.



Obama holds the lead among Democrats while Romney holds the lead among Republicans. Romney holds a 2.8 percent lead among white people polled while Obama holds a 16.6 percent lead over likely Hispanic voters and a 13.7 percent lead over all other races polled.



Obama has a 14.6 percent lead among Catholic voters while Romney holds a 20.4 percent lead among Protestant and other Christian voters. Among Jews, Romney has a 20 point lead, and Obama has a 34.8 point lead among voters who are not affiliated with a religion.



Older voters tend to favor Romney with those over 65 favoring him by 15 points. Voters under thirty favor Obama by 28 points. Among men, Romney has a slight (.2 percent) lead while Obama has a clear lead (6.5 percent) among women.



The poll was conducted by automated call of random voters in Colorado. Gravis Marketing is a non-partisan consulting and polling firm located in Winter Springs, Florida.



Poll Results