Colorado River Adventures Membership Resorts Announces Summer Specials on Campsites

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Colorado River Adventures is offering summer deals to its both its current and new members at their RV resorts in California and Arizona.



For example, their featured 2013 deal is offering new members three nights of RV camping for only $19.95 at Ghost Mountain Ranch, K.Q. Ranch Resort, Emerald Cove Resort, Havasu Spring Resorts or Cherry Valley Lakes Resort. The offer is valid for campsites only and does not include rental units but does include access to resort amenities.



Colorado River Adventure Members can cash in on the 2013 summer deals as well by referring new members. The member referral program rewards members who refer guests to visit one of the resorts with free dues, gifts and vacation rewards. Colorado River Adventures owns and operates 10 membership camping sites with full RV hookups and services with the added bonus of resort amenities like swimming pools, 24 hour security, clubhouses, park areas, and other unique amenities depending on location. Members and new RV Campers can find a full list of amenities for each campsite at cramember.com



The featured resorts for new members include a variety of camping experiences. Ghost Mountain Ranch located in Pollock Pines, California is a family oriented resort with an authentic ghost town and the remains of what was once one of the richest gold mines in the area on the 325 acre, pine covered preserve.



5 Star rated K.Q Ranch Resort in Julian, California features world-class horseback riding and hiking on the nearby Pacific Crest and California trails. Campers can participate in scheduled activities, fish in the stocked lake, play horseshoes or miniature golf.



Emerald Cove Resort is one of Colorado River Adventures’ largest RV parks, boasting over 800 campsites and lots of great rafting near by. Many of the resort's RV sites overlook the river and the resort's private, white sand beach. The resort offers a bountiful list of water activities for children and families.



Havasu Springs Resort in Havasu Springs, Arizona, is all about lake camping. The resort has its own marina along with boat rentals, a fishing pier, bar, arcade and country store. Plus, the resort has special amenities like tennis courts and 9-hole executive golf course.



Cherry Valley Lakes Resort is located just moments from Palm Springs. Some of its features include a heated pool and oversized Jacuzzi, and two stocked fishing lakes with no fishing license required.



About Colorado River Adventures

Colorado River Adventures owns and operates 10 Membership Camping Resorts, which have over 2,000 full hookup RV sites, and currently service approximately 14,000 members. Recreational activities at Colorado River Adventures Resorts include golfing, boating, hiking, swimming, horseback riding, antiquing, fishing, games, tennis, shuffleboard, barbecues, parties. For more information visit http://cramember.com