Colorado Rockies MLB Seating Chart for Coors Field

Coors Field is popular among baseball fans in US for mainly two reasons. One is that it's the home ground of Colorado Rockies. The second reason that Coors Field is the only stadium in US, where the most home runs are hit in a single season. Fans in Colorado enjoy high scoring games every year in Coors Field. Now the stadium has released the seating chart for Major League 2013 Baseball season. It has been posted on RockiesSeatingChart.com.



RockiesSeatingChart.com has also posted some information on Coors Field, in addition to the Coors Field Seating Chart. Like all other stadiums preparing for the MLB season, Coors Field also has a well arranged seating chart, with various seating areas all throughout the stadium. The seating areas are Rockies Rockpile, Rockies Suites, Rockies Rightfield Reserved, Rockies Group picnic areas, Club level, Rightfield Mezzanine, Rockies Infield boxes, Rightfield boxes, Midfield boxes, Rockies Pavilion, Outfield boxes, Rockies Lower Reserved, Rockies Upper Reserved andRockies Coors Clubhouse.



“Ticket prices for each seating area vary, and the more you can afford, the better the seats,” states the website, adding that the largest selection of tickets can be bought from ticket brokers in the secondary market and ticket selling websites. The Coors Field Seating chart is standardized for all Colorado Rockies contests in this year’s Major League Baseball. The site also mentions that they update seating information every year before the games kick off.



The website officials also insists fans to go through the seating chart before purchasing Colorado Rockies tickets as they will have a better chance of finding better seats. Rockies Coors Clubhouse can be availed by purchasing the highest priced tickets. In addition to this, there are picnic seat areas for families. Visit www.rockiesseatingchart.com to take a look at the updated seating chart and to learn some facts about Coors Field.



About Coors Field

Coors Field, located in Denver Colorado, was completed by 1995 as the home ground of Colorado Rockies. Upon its construction, the Coors Brewing Company from a nearby town bought the rights to name the ballpark. The Stadium is close to the Union Station rail line. The Stadium can accommodate 50,445 fans. However, many more people are allowed entry when standing room only sections are included. Coors Field provides a view of the Rockies mountain range and the Denver skyline, promising a good looking arena for any of the games.



