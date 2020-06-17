Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Add to Home Values and Include Pellet Inserts and Gas Fireplace Inserts from Western Fireplace Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts not only offer a new aesthetic for the focal point of the room, but they also add to the value of the home and bolster the market value. For homeowners who are frustrated with heat being lost up the chimney and cold drafts entering the house when the fire is not in use, fireplace inserts solve many inefficiency issues with no compromise to the beauty of the fireplace. When remodeling a room within the house that already has an existing metal or masonry fireplace, a fireplace insert is a good choice. If a fireplace is being added to a space that has never had a fire in that place before, then a good starting point would be to look at stoves. Wood burning stoves are durable and the modern-day models available at Western Fireplace Supply take all the rustic charm and nostalgia homeowners look for and blend it with the sophisticated design and materials featured in every Lopi quality product. Brass doors are built to last for life and the cast iron frame glass retainer ensures an air-tight seal around the glass which will never warp or flex. For those homeowners or business owners who have a supply of wood to burn and who appreciate the simplicity of a wood burning fireplace, the loss of heat up the chimney affects fuel costs and the time taken to heat up a space. Wood burning fireplace inserts fit into an existing fireplace and studies have shown they can return up to five times as much heat to the home when compared to their inefficient predecessor. There are many styles of fireplace insert to choose from so if the home is traditional or contemporary, there are designs to enhance the space. The same fireplace insert can look totally different if surrounded by sleek lines and a white color scheme or a brick facade and traditional mantel. The size of the unit not only depends on the size of the room as some homeowners choose to implement a 'zone heating' strategy. Buying a unit which is too large could mean overspending on a solution that is not ideal. The experts at Western Fireplace Supply can help answer some of the underlying questions like which fuel is best, what are the goals with the project, should a product be freestanding or built-in, as well as how the budget is best used.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



