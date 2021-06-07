Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts and Energy-Efficient Fireplaces Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. In addition to modern gas fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplace inserts and pellet inserts are also stocked. When considering wood-burning fireplaces, in particular, an open fireplace has been shown to send up to a staggering 80% of heat up the chimney whilst simultaneously depleting the warm air from surrounding rooms. With an efficient wood-burning insert, the built-in convection chamber which distributes warmth into the home has the potential to be up to five times as efficient as its dated predecessor, delivering not just on efficiency but also on design with many aesthetics to choose from. Western Fireplace Supply showcases wood-burning fireplace inserts by Lopi, known for their high-quality products and exceptional craftsmanship. One specific example of a standard feature on a Lopi wood-burning fireplace insert is the five-sided convection chamber which facilitates even heat distribution. A single control allows homeowners the ability to regulate wood consumption as well as heat output, and in areas that are prone to power outages, relying on wood as a fuel can mean the home stays warm when others are literally cold and in the dark.



Lopi's extended hearth models offer a radiant cooktop surface that allows cooking or warming of soups, stews, and beverages. When buying any fireplace or fireplace insert, assessing how the appliance will be used is the first consideration. Will this be the primary source of heat for the home or a supplemental source of heat? Are there other fireplaces or stoves in other rooms? Is there a need to heat the whole home or can "zone heating" be considered, whereby the main living areas of the home are heated but costs can be saved by not heating lesser-used or rarely utilized parts of the home? Some of these questions are guided by the logistics of the home, for instance, if the floor plan is open-concept, in which case zone heating may be more challenging. The experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply, premier suppliers of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves across Colorado, are able to advise which heating solution would be a good choice for unique spaces and circumstances. From contemporary styles that feature see-through fireplaces, innovative engineering, and LED lighting to illuminate platinum crushed glass media on the burner to the traditional and familiar facade of a masonry fireplace, the choices will help create focal points within the room as well as a dramatic first impression in terms of interior design. Masonry fireplaces were traditionally constructed from stone, rock, and brick.



In today's Colorado homes, the cost can be prohibitive, especially when considered in conjunction with structural reinforcement which may be required. Mason-Lite is a cheaper and lighter alternative to natural stone, rock, and brick, offering homeowners the ability to get the design impact of a masonry appearance, without the associated complications. Best paired with gas logs, the Flue Sentinel electronically opens and closes the damper on the chimney as the Mason-Lite masonry-inspired fireplace is operated.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



