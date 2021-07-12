Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts and Gas Fireplaces Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. In addition to modern gas fireplace inserts, traditional appliances like wood-burning stoves are also stocked. Older wood-burning stoves used to emit smoke and particulates and were not certified, whereas the high-quality Lopi wood-burning stoves showcased at Western Fireplace Supply are all certified by the Environmental Protection Agency. The experienced teams of fireplace experts can help advise which size of unit is best suited to the unique space a homeowner is looking to install a stove in. One of the side-effects of installing a unit that is too big, apart from the obvious overheating within a small space, is the inability to run the stove hot enough to burn the fuel at the optimal temperature. When the stove is allowed to burn hot and does not have to be constantly managed to slow the burning, the glass door on the front of the stove is cleaned as the stove operates. If the stove is not able to burn at high heat, the door will not be cleaned and will start to blacken. The doors on the Lopi wood-burning stoves will never warp or flex as the cast iron frame fits an inch deep inside the door. In addition, the cast iron glass frame retainer maintains a permanent air-tight seal around the glass.



In terms of performance and quality, the Lopi stoves are the only stoves recommended by Western Fireplace Supply, there are no moving parts and so they also tend to be durable and reliable. Whereas wood-burning stoves can be used to heat an entire home or a smaller space, gas-burning stoves are more commonly purchased to economically heat one room within the home. Freestanding gas-burning stoves can be installed in almost any room, with the requirements of a gas line and the ability to vent the stove to the outside of the house. The team at Western Fireplace Supply is often able to install the gas line if there is not one already in place. Gas stoves can be turned on and off instantly, and most models can be controlled by a thermostat on the wall or a remote control unit. Small units are perfect for heating a small room or when zone heating is being used to minimize heating bills and improve efficiency. Zone heating is a strategy to choose to only heats certain areas within the home rather than heating every space. It can be limited by an open concept floor plan and is easier to achieve when rooms that are not extensively used can be isolated from the main living areas. An example of one of the smaller models of a gas stove is the Heat & Glo Tiara Petite gas stove, which has a single heat setting of 14,500 BTUs. With a durable cast iron construction, this efficient heater has detailed logs and an optional brick interior. Two larger models of the gas stove are also available, with the biggest model, the Tiara II, with heat settings of 26,000 to 36,000 BTUs, offered with three finishing options. Specifications for all of the models with dimensions can be found on the Western Fireplace Supply website, along with an overview of all the major product lines including fireplaces, fireplace inserts, stoves, and gas logs. In addition, all of their fireplace installers are extensively trained and certified, and licensed in gas line installation.



One of the recent reviews from Terry in Colorado Springs, in May 2021, states "Inspectors told us they love inspecting your work because it was quality and done right."



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679