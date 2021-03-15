Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts and Gas Fireplaces Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Established in 1983 and specializing in sales, installation, and the servicing of fireplaces, the highly experienced team understands each client has unique requirements, offering the finest products from the nation's top manufacturers like Lopi, Avalon, FireMagic, DuraVent, Flue Sentinel, DaVinci, and Fireplace Xtrordinair. With 746 customer reviews on Star Ratings USA, 2016 saw Western Fireplace Supply inducted into the MVP Hall of Fame. Bob Smith, then CEO of Star Ratings USA stated "Matt and his staff operate with honesty, integrity, and character, from the sales team to the estimators to the installers. It's the little things that add up to being the very best, and that is what Western Fireplace epitomizes." Customer ratings are based on many factors including the first impression of the business, staff knowledge of the products, helpfulness in the store and also in the home, quality of work, overall performance, and follow through on promises, as well as the overall impression. Fully licensed, the team endeavor to provide long-term maintenance for the products and when issues arise, they look to solve them quickly, efficiently, and courteously. Professional builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply with specialists assigned to each account at every step of a project. As well as being able to collaborate on heating solutions, provide detailed estimates, and provide an insight into the best products, customer service is paramount, with staff making sure they are available and accessible.



Fireplace inserts, the most popular of which are gas fireplace inserts, are showcased and a popular choice for homeowners and business owners looking to improve the energy efficiency of their appliance and reduce their impact on the environment. They are also seen as an investment in the home as they add to the resale value of the property. With many styles, designs, colors, and aesthetics to choose from, the installation of a fireplace insert can change a space in a dramatic way. Traditional backdrops may include herringbone tiles or rustic colors whereas fireplaces inserts can also be contemporary and modern with colored glass and highly reflective surfaces. Self-cleaning insulated glass on the front of the insert, which is essentially an enclosed fireproof box, is often created from a material that stays cool to touch, an important safety feature especially when there are young children in the house. Fireplace inserts are not only available for gas-burning fireplaces, they are also available for pellet-burning fireplaces and wood-burning fireplaces. Fireplaces are increasingly installed as focal points throughout the home and even outside as a gathering spot in the backyard.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679