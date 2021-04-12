Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts and Natural Gas Fireplaces Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. From sleek and modern gas fireplace designs and the energy-efficient gas fireplace inserts to rustic wood-burning stoves and pellet stoves, the wide selection of high-quality products would look stylish in a penthouse apartment in Downtown Denver or a remote cabin in the forest. Custom gas fireplaces can be designed by taking advantage of the modular design of the DaVinci fireplaces. Standard lengths are sold by the foot resulting in a fireplace ranging from three feet long to twenty-one feet long. Depending on the space and the specifications chosen, the glass height can 12,20, 30, or 36 inches. This means a show-stopping focal point long rectangular DaVinci fireplace can easily be installed without needing to worry about special entrances to a building, elevator dimensions, or cranes, as the fireplace modules can be brought in and assembled on site. There are eight basic designs that act as a starting inspiration.



Single-sided fireplaces as well as those designed to fit in a space that could be identified as a right or left corner are perhaps the easiest and most traditional to picture. Pier fireplaces are a striking design feature, sometimes used as a divider in a large living space, with three sides of the fireplace visible, the fireplace may be visible from several rooms. See-through fireplaces are a variation on the design that can be seen from several vantage points. These fireplaces can be placed on an exterior wall such that the fireplace can be viewed from inside the living area and the patio area outdoors. These are termed Indoor / Outdoor See Through Fireplaces. A four-sided island fireplace is sure to add drama to any living space, and one of the best features of DaVinci custom fireplaces is the "safe touch glass" which keeps the glass cool, a big safety feature reducing the potential for dangerous burns and allowing the incorporation of a fireplace into space which would not traditionally be seen as suitable, such as an island. Lastly, "L" shaped fireplaces can also be built up from the modular sections. Platinum crushed glass media covers the burner and is illuminated by multi-colored, easily adjustable, LED lighting. Paired with a decorative surround, the custom fireplace can be tailored to fit many spaces. An optional heat exchanger is available to deliver heat if the fireplace is not for decorative purposes only. With so many options and choices, the team at Western Fireplace Supply is on hand to answer any questions and help plan a project, they have experience working with homeowners and business owners as well as professional builders and architects.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679