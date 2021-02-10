Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts for Wood, Pellet, and Gas Fireplaces Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts, the most popular of which are gas fireplace inserts, are an energy-efficient way to transform an old drafty fireplace. There are many designs featured on the Western Fireplace Supply website, the Heat & Glo 8000 series of gas fireplace has three distinct models ranging from the 8000C product which provides a moderate heat with vibrant flames, to the mid-range 8000CL model which further includes LED accent lighting panel options, and an IntelliFire Touch wireless remote control for ease of use, to the ultimate in this series, the 8000CLX which boasts bold flames, high-definition logs, a LED illuminated ember bed and glass which does not detract from the view of the flames. 42 inches in size, the Heat & Glo 8000 series offers eight fronts with a choice of three finishes. Brick offers a traditional backdrop to the fireplace whereas the alternative reflective black glass panels bring a more contemporary feel. Fan kits are optional across all models whereas the premium CLX model also has illuminated LED embers, high definition logs, and a virtually invisible anti-reflective glass. Specifications and measurements including critical considerations like framing height, framing depth, width, height, and viewing area size are all available on the website along with owner's manuals, installation guides, product brochures, architect's guides, and CAD drawings.



Gas fireplace inserts are popular however fireplaces that utilize other fuel sources are also eligible for a fireplace insert upgrade. Lopi pellet inserts are a convenient source of heat where one load of environmentally friendly pellets can heat a room for up to 52 hours, depending on the size of the model. Gas lines are not always a practical solution, especially in remote areas. Automated pellet feeding and temperature control make operation simpler and less hands-on. Generally, installation can be done into an existing clean chimney, with the installation of a new stainless steel liner.



Considering that an open fireplace can send up to 80% of the heat up the chimney and tends to deplete the warmth from surrounding rooms, Lopi wood-burning fireplace inserts can be up to five times more efficient, utilizing a built-in convection chamber to circulate and distribute warm air throughout the home or business space.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679