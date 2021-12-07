Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Clean-Burning Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a cost-effective source of warmth in a home or business, with homeowners and professionals relying on Western Fireplace Supply for nearly 40 years. Colorado builders and architects partner with the Western Fireplace Supply team on projects from the start of the process through every step. A specialist is assigned specifically to each account, often starting with a meeting on-site, through to proposing heating solutions, reading plans, generating quotes, communicating effectively through every step of the implementation, and streamlining design and construction.



The team at Western Fireplace Supply values customer service and understands the importance of timely remediation and prompt responses. A representative from the company stated "You won't be shuffled to voicemail or have to wait forever for a return call. We guarantee 24-hour resolution to any problem and a quick, efficient turnaround on any product we stock. You will find us supremely professional, accessible at all times, and highly knowledgeable about your business and your concerns. The programs we've developed specifically for working with builders and architects will pay benefits to you in time saved, aggravation avoided, and in a handsome bottom line." A crew supervisor from Acuff Homes offered this testimonial which is featured on the Western Fireplace Supply website: "We've never had any trouble with any of your products. Any adjustments needed on installations are taken care of immediately."



Fireplace inserts can be installed for a variety of fuel sources, including gas, pellets, and wood. Although pellets are a less popular source of fuel, they do have many advantages which include ease of storage, cheaper distribution costs than other fuels such as wood chips, less carbon dioxide emissions compared to oil, a cost-effective solution to supplemental heating, low emissions of particulates, with electric igniters and thermostats making operation simple. As for the cons of pellet fuel, they can take up a lot of space and may be difficult to transport if there is not a storage area on the ground floor. When installing pellet stove inserts, there will be additional costs for liners and the installation labor.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679