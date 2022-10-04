Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Cutting-Edge Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. With many homeowners upgrading to fireplace inserts in their homes, it becomes a selling point when looking to sell the home. Gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet inserts are all showcased by Western Fireplace Supply, with a wide range of sizes, price points, and styles to choose from. Although it may sound simple to find the correct size of fireplace insert for the home, how the space is used should be considered. Some fireplace inserts are installed more for decorative reasons than for heating, especially in rooms other than the living room. Likewise, especially in larger open-concept homes, the intended use of the heating appliance may not be to heat the entire space, but rather a zone of the house. Zone heating is a way of thinking through which parts of the home need heating routinely and which are not usually occupied, focusing on heating only the zones of the house which need the heat will help reduce fuel costs. Fireplace inserts may sound high-tech and modern, although the concept is a very simple one that has been around for many years. The fire itself is essentially contained within a fireproof box, which could be made of metal or ceramic, allowing the fuel to burn more efficiently and completely when compared to a traditional fireplace. The added benefits are reduced emissions to the living areas and a reduction in the loss of heat generated to the outside of the house. Two common complaints about a traditional fireplace were the loss of heat up the chimney when the fire was lit and the unwelcome draft of cold air entering the home through the chimney when the fire was not lit. Fireplaces are often the focal point of the living room, and homeowners have their own style of interior design, The beauty of today's fireplace inserts is that the designs are so diverse they seamlessly blend into any interior design scheme, from rustic to contemporary, and from industrial to bohemian. Installation can be as quick as one day, with the Western Fireplace Supply team able to guide the client through every step of the process, from first choosing a fireplace, stove, or fireplace insert, through the purchase, to installation, all with safety being a primary consideration.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679