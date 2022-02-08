Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Energy-Efficient Gas Fireplace Inserts Are Featured at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a popular choice for homeowners who are remodeling their homes by modifying an existing metal or masonry fireplace. This could be to improve energy efficiency in the home or to change the appearance of the fireplace, by switching to a new design. The inside liner of a gas fireplace insert is sometimes called the "box". There are choices to be made over the type of material chosen for the box. Many Heat & Glo models of gas fireplace insert showcased at Western Fireplaces Supply fireplace stores are crafted from their exclusive Firebrick technology where the box can be made from ceramic instead of metal. There are several potential advantages to choosing ceramic over metal for the box of the gas fireplace insert. These include never needing to worry about the box rusting or oxidizing, which can be an issue as water is a byproduct of gas as it burns, a large viewing area so the flames can be enjoyed, no noise as the material heats and expands or cools and contracts, no need for black sheet metal inside which translates into a seamless appearance which can look like real brick, and a highly reflective surface which negates the need for a fan and associated electrical cords and the noise generated when a fan operates.



With a range of designs and decorative finishes, the gas fireplace inserts can become an integral part of a contemporary space with clean lines and minimalist interior design inspiration or a rustic and more traditional living space, and anything in between. The realistic flames, embers and LED lighting created can be viewed from several vantage points when a see-through fireplace is installed. Anti-reflective glass is virtually invisible so as not to detract from the experience, and operation is made simple and convenient by using an app, a touchscreen remote, or a wireless wall switch. Gas fireplace inserts can be installed into an existing fireplace and can use an existing chimney with the addition of new aluminum liners. For a smaller design project in the fireplace, Western Fireplace Supply also stocks gas logs, some of which are molded from actual logs for the most realistic aesthetic. There are several sizes and designs to choose from, and some are approved for outdoor use.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other . To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn, and Red Cliff.

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill, and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud, and Longmont.

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679