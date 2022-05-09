Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts, and Custom Fireplaces Are Featured at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are an energy-efficient way to upgrade a drafty old fireplace to an effective source of heat without the byproducts and emissions being brought into the living area. When maintained correctly, fireplace inserts are expected to last many years, so they are an investment in the home and have been shown to increase the resale value of a property. Western Fireplace Supply has been operating for almost forty years and has developed a strong relationship with builders and architects as well as being a trusted supplier for homeowners around Colorado. A representative from the fireplace store explains "Since 1983, professional builders and architects have come to rely upon Western Fireplace Supply. Why? Because we make your job easier. Which ultimately, makes you more profitable. We assign one of our specialists specifically to your account. They will meet you on-site, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner with you throughout your project. You will also always be able to reach a second in-house specialist who understands your business equally well. You can feel 100% confident in sending your client to our showroom; we know how to read plans, we'll recommend the best solution for your client, and we will always protect your interests… we guarantee 24-hour resolution to any problem and quick, efficient turnaround on any product we stock. You will find us supremely professional, accessible at all times, and highly knowledgeable about your business and your concerns. The programs we've developed specifically for working with builders and architects will pay benefits to you in time saved, aggravation avoided, and in a handsome bottom line. Several of our manufacturers offer extensive resources specifically for architects and builders to streamline design and construction."



Interior design trends come and go, but a fireplace is usually one of the main focal points of a living space. For a thoroughly modern and contemporary design with linear sleek lines and many choices of configuration, custom fireplaces can be ordered by the foot in sizes ranging from 3' to 21' long, meaning that they can be tailored to a unique space and compromises do not need to be made when concerned about the fireplace dominating an area or being too small as to appear an afterthought. For a striking and more unusual aesthetic, pier fireplaces, see-through fireplaces, "L-shaped" fireplaces, and even four-sided island fireplaces instantly add ambiance and interest, as well as being a practical source of heat. Safe touch glass is a standard feature on all DaVinci custom fireplace models stocked by Western Fireplace Supply, reducing the risk of a burn injury as the glass remains at a low temperature at all times. This is particularly important in a business facility or if there are children or pets around. With a cool fireplace exterior in addition, the possibilities for original designs are endless as there is no need to make sure the materials next to the fireplace are non-combustible. Add in the design element of platinum crushed glass media on the base of the fireplace which can be illuminated by vibrant lights, and the fireplace becomes even more of a focal point. With a starting point of eight DaVinci custom fireplace designs, over five hundred custom configurations can be taken from blueprint to reality. When considering high-rise installations or a fireplace in a building that can be difficult to access, the modular design of the components enables a no-nonsense transport plan, utilizing standard doorways and elevators. In the past, there may have been a need for a crane and a major logistics operation to place a large fireplace in situ.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



