Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Inserts Are Displayed at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a good solution for homeowners looking to remodel or change an existing metal or masonry fireplace to improve energy efficiency and modify the appearance of the fireplace. Stoves are a more suitable solution if an existing stove is being replaced or if a fire is being installed into a space that has never had a fire before. Increased efficiency when utilizing a fireplace insert is achieved because the fire is contained within a sealed box, which can be made of metal or ceramic. Not only does this mean the fuel can burn more completely, it also increases the amount of time the fuel can burn for, meaning that the same amount of fuel in a fireplace insert can produce more heat for the inside of the space than the equivalent fuel in a traditional hearth. Drafts are prevented from entering the home, and the heat loss up the chimney is reduced. The closed combustion system of a fireplace insert consumes less fuel to produce the same amount of heat as the fuel is more completely burned. Pellet fuel is popular in some areas for a variety of reasons. These include wanting to burn a green, renewable source of fuel that is made largely from wood waste, the convenience of a push-button start and the option to rely on a thermostat, consistency, the ease of loading pellets into a large hopper tray at the top of the unit, the simplicity and infrequent need to empty a large ash tray at the bottom of the unit, and the ease of storing the pellets without worrying about pests and dirt. Pellet stoves are well suited for homeowners and business owners in rural areas without easy access to wood, and as a viable economic alternative to propane or electric heat. Speaking about the selection of pellet-burning stoves showcased at Western Fireplace Supply, a representative explained: "Decades of experience have convinced us that Lopi makes the finest pellet stoves available on the market today. Lopi pellet stoves are designed and hand-assembled in their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Mukilteo, Washington. With 30+ years of experience manufacturing innovative hearth products, Lopi has earned a reputation for making the most reliable stoves in the industry. Why? Simply put, Lopi refuses to cut corners. They use only the highest quality materials, heavy-duty steel, and high-tech tested components. All Lopi pellet appliances are designed for easy maintenance. Pellet inserts are equipped with an easy pull-out ash pan located beneath the door. Pellets are a 100% natural, renewable fuel. They are held together by lignin, which is a natural substance occurring in wood fibers that act as glue when compressed. It's so safe, it's also used as a binding agent in animal feed pellets. The largest pellet insert models can heat large areas for up to an amazing 52 hours on one load of environmentally friendly pellets. They're ideal when you want the warmth of wood, the convenience of automated feeding and temperature control, and when a gas line is impractical. Pellet inserts can generally use your existing chimney, with the installation of a new stainless steel liner into a clean chimney."



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:

Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679