Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Inserts Are Featured at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a simple concept - they are a sealed unit that can be placed into an existing fireplace with the ultimate goal of producing more heat with less fuel, saving on costs whilst improving energy efficiency when compared to traditional fireplaces. The closed combustion system not only helps save on energy bills and reduced emissions but is also appealing for the low maintenance required. In addition to the heat provided, fireplaces have always been a focal point of the room, with the flames providing a comforting and homely ambiance, this is not lost with a fireplace insert. The insert front is a glass panel which allows the flames to be visible, some glass panels are safe to touch even when operating, utilizing special technology which adds an extra safety feature, an important consideration if there are children or pets nearby, or if the fireplace is in a business setting.



Fade-resistant glass interiors keep the viewing area clean and clear. The fireplace insert is not usually an isolated cost, with chimney liners and professional installation also likely to be a part of the project. Installation can be speedy though, with installations being completed often in as little as one day. With a catalog of gas fireplace inserts by Heat & Glo on the Western Fireplace Supply website to browse, Colorado homeowners and business owners can choose from a variety of styles and sizes, finishes, and surrounds. The Heat & Glo Mezzo direct vent glass fireplace ranges in sizes starting at 36 inches in width, through 48 inch, 60 inch, and 72-inch models (known as Mezzo36, Mezzo48, Mezzo60, and Mezzo72), with single-sided and see-through selections available. Three front panel options cater to soft framing in black or new bronze, a minimalist trim in black, new bronze, or stainless steel, and a hammered steel hand-forged metal front with riveted accents. The aesthetic can be further modified by selecting the interior media, with a natural log effect, a driftwood log effect, the appearance of river rocks, or colored glass which is available as iced fog glass, crystal glass, ebony glass, amber glass, cobalt blue glass, and vibrant scarlet glass. Smart device app control delivers convenience when operating, and the remote control can also be integrated with household voice assistants. Wireless wall switches are another option, with clients able to select from the IntelliFire® app, touchscreen remote or wireless wall switch for the solution that best fits.



When safe indoor air quality, energy conservation, and optimal heat are important considerations, the direct vent technology of the Mezzo units removes 100% of combustion exhaust and odors outside the home. Optional heat management kit solutions can redirect up to 50% of the generated heat to another area, a solution to reducing wall temperatures directly above the fireplace if, for instance, a television is to be placed above the fireplace without a mantel between the two.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



