Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores Improve Energy Efficiency

Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts bring a modern aesthetic to the home, although with so many styles and designs to choose from, they fit in equally well with a more rustic interior design. Critical to the safe and efficient operating of a fireplace is a venting system, with every fuel-burning fireplace or stove requiring a vent to the outside of the property. The venting system is typically a smaller part of the overall expenditure but should be budgeted in and considered when making a purchase. The consequences of not venting the fireplace correctly could be dangerous and include a buildup of carbon monoxide, poor air quality indoors, or a fire hazard. The team of experts at Western Fireplace Supply can help advise what is required for each unique installation. One of their representatives states: "Gas fireplaces and freestanding stoves, along with pellet inserts and stoves, require "venting." There are several different types of venting material designs, which must be tailored to the fireplace you choose and to where it will be installed. There are many options available when venting these types of devices, which makes them easy to install virtually anywhere in your home. Woodburning products are more demanding and present fewer options for installation. Fireplace inserts can utilize an existing traditional chimney, but for safety and efficiency we will use a "liner kit" within the chimney; aluminum in the case of gas inserts, stainless steel with pellet and woodburning inserts. Most high-quality modern venting systems are designed to draw the air needed to operate from outside your home, not from inside as old-fashioned fireplaces and stoves did. This means absolutely no change in air quality within your home and no risk of carbon monoxide buildup. We stock virtually every type of venting system, and we know exactly what is appropriate for the fireplace or stove you choose." For Colorado home and business owners looking for a reliable and trusted Colorado fireplace store, Western Fireplace Supply has earned many 5-star reviews which can be accessed from their website, based around input on areas like follow-through on promises and the quality of work.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679