Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Stove Fireplace Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. With so many unique spaces and the wish to embrace a truly one-of-a-kind interior design style, businesses and homeowners across Colorado have many more choices to make than whether to use fireplace inserts or which type of fuel they want to burn. Buying a customized fireplace offers the opportunity to create something which makes a lasting impression as well as being a functional focal point of the room. From a starting point of eight fundamental design styles of a fireplace, DaVinci custom fireplaces, as featured by Western Fireplace Supply, can be configured in over 500 unique ways. The most simple and easily recognizable starting design may be the single-sided fireplace, where the fire can be viewed through a single fireplace front panel. Even with the most basic of designs, adding an unexpected design element like bigger dimensions can result in a fireplace that makes a great first impression and becomes a focal point of the space. Glass heights for the modules showcased at Western Fireplace range from a modest 12 inches, through 20 and 30 inches, all the way up to a glass height of 36 inches. In addition, DaVinci custom fireplaces are sold by the foot in length, ranging from 3 feet all the way up to 21 feet long. One of the main advantages of buying a fireplace made up of smaller modules that can be configured together is that they are easier to transport, both to the property where they will be installed and also in maneuvering between rooms within a building. Left or right-corner fireplaces as well as bay window fireplaces can change the dynamic of a room and offer a less traditional placement with a traditional appearance, whereas some designs are contemporary and more modern. See-through fireplaces, indoor/outdoor see-through fireplaces, and four-sided island fireplaces often suit a more minimalist design style, whereas L-shaped fireplaces and pier fireplaces, which extend into a room and can be viewed through three sides, can act to divide a large space into what feels like two smaller spaces or can act as a common design element tying together two spaces which may outwardly appear disjointed. No matter which base design style is chosen, the "safe touch glass" which is a standard feature on these customizable fireplaces keeps the glass at a low temperature, minimizing the risk of injury and allowing the planning to progress without worrying about building safety barriers. With a variety of custom exteriors as well as platinum crushed glass media that can be illuminated by LED lights in any color, the appearance can be tailored to be truly distinctive as well as exclusive.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store
910 Nottingham Road
Avon, CO 81620
970-827-9623

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store
1685 Paonia Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
719-591-0020

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces
1408 Riverside Ave.
Ft. Collins, CO 80524
970-498-9679

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679