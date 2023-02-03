Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Stove Fireplace Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts, including pellet stove fireplace inserts, are stocked to help homeowners improve the efficiency of their heating appliances. Homeowners have a choice when looking to select a fuel to heat their home. Pellet stoves are a popular choice for many reasons. These include the ease of installation and cost when compared to a wood burning stove, and the ease of storing the fuel, as the pellets are compressed and dense, therefore the same volume of pellets would burn for longer when compared to wood from a stockpile. Pellet stoves do need an exhaust vent, which can be routed through a wall. Loading the fuel into the stove can also be considered safe and convenient as the designs of the Lopi pellet stoves featured at Western Fireplace Supply have tops that lift up allowing easy access to the hopper tray which store the pellets before they are used. Large hopper trays mean that the pellets do not need to be loaded frequently, allowing the stove to burn for many hours without intervention. In addition, the hopper tray can be replenished before it is empty, meaning that the maintenance can be fit into a schedule that works for the homeowner. Although the ashtrays are also large in order to reduce the number of times cleaning is required, some people choose to empty them frequently so there is a lower volume of ash to clean out and the tray is not as heavy as it would be if the tray were filled completely with ash. Pellet stove fireplace inserts have an ash pan that is designed to be easy to pull out immediately below the door of the stove. Wall thermostats and remote-control thermostats are also convenient ways to manage operations without having to constantly get up and down to adjust settings on the stove. The optimal temperature can be programmed into the thermostat, and the stove manages the fuel utilization to maintain that temperature. Pellet stoves can also be operated in manual mode. Pellets are 100% natural and are considered renewable fuel. A naturally occurring substance in wood fibers known as lignin acts to effectively glue the pellets together when they are compressed.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts and pellet stove fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679