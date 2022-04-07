Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts, and Pellet Stoves Are Featured at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a popular addition to a modern home and are seen as an investment in the property as well as a way to improve energy efficiency and reduce utility bills, however, for some homeowners, pellet stoves are the preferred choice, particularly in rural areas with limited access to supplies of firewood. With different sizes of pellet stoves available, they can be used to heat a small room or a large area. It is important to consider the use case before purchasing the stove so that the model installed is appropriate for the space to be heated. Electricity is not required to operate a pellet stove. Pellets can be wood-based or corn-based, and the two fuel types can be mixed. When mixing fuels, they should be mixed thoroughly for a consistent burn. If combustion is slower than expected, the proportion of corn-based pellets should be decreased. Burning shelled corn results in more ash production than the equivalent volume of wood pellets, so understanding the pros and cons of mixing fuel should be explored. Wood pellets typically are produced from a mixture of biomass including wood chips, waste paper, and cordwood. Although technology has developed to reduce particulate emissions from stoves, the quality of the fuel should always be considered, chemically treated corn, old corn, or corn with mold should not be burned in a stove, it must also be clean and dry.



Pellet stoves are regarded as the cleanest solid fuel, residential heating appliance, known for high combustion rates and heating efficiency, directly leading to low levels of air pollution. Western Fireplace Supply, Colorado heating experts since 1983, has a team of experts who can help guide homeowners through the choices to be made regarding design, style, size, ease of operation, and budget. They recommend Lopi pellet stoves, which are designed and assembled by hand in the state of Washington, building on over 30 years' manufacturing of innovative hearth products. Heavy-duty steel and components of the highest quality have been refined over time to be durable, functional, and convenient. Large hopper trays and ash trays are perfect for homeowners who do not want to load or clean up the stove frequently, and the auto igniter systems negate the reliance on gels or firestarters. Loading an entire bag of pellets at one time is possible with the larger models, and there is no need to wait until the feeder tray is empty before loading new pellets, enabling homeowners to manage the upkeep of the stove on their own schedule. Wall thermostats or remote-controlled thermostats can control the pellet stove, with wall thermostats standard with all Yankee models of the stove. The pellet stove can be up to temperature and effectively heating the room within minutes of switching it on. Lopi pellet stoves exhaust approximately 1.2 grams of particulates per hour, well within the US Environmental Protection Agency wood-burning limit.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado Springs fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details

Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679