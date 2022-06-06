Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts, and Wood Fireplace Inserts Are Featured at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a solution to the problem where drafty old fireplaces can allow cold air to come down the chimney and into a home. They are convenient, energy-efficient, and a clean-burning source of heat in a home or business. Fireplace inserts can be installed for several fuel types, including wood, pellet fuel, and gas. A representative for Western Fireplace Supply, premier fireplace and fireplace insert suppliers based in Colorado, stated "Wood burning fireplace inserts fit easily into your existing fireplace, but can return up to five times as much heat to your home. They will also greatly improve the looks of an old-fashioned fireplace, and Lopi has sizes and styles for every home. An open fireplace sends up to 80% of the fire's heat up the chimney and depletes warm air from surrounding rooms. A Lopi fireplace insert is more than five times as efficient as an open fireplace and features a built-in convection chamber to circulate and distribute warm air throughout the home. You can convert your wasteful masonry or metal fireplace into a super-efficient hearth system that can heat a significant portion of your home for a fraction of what you'd pay for gas, electricity, or oil. Installing a Lopi wood insert into your inefficient fireplace is a great way to incorporate a beautiful heating appliance into your home. Typically the fireplace is located in the heart of your home, so adding a Lopi insert is ideal for heating the area of the home you use the most. The term for heating your living area, rather than the entire home is called Zone Heating".



Natural gas fireplaces require a vent to the outside of the property and can be installed in virtually any room without the home. Looking at one gas fireplace insert, in particular, the Heat & Glo Escape FireBrick Gas Fireplace Insert is available in sizes of 30 inches and 35 inches, and in a variety of styles to fit in with the interior design of the room. The interior is hand-painted and it can be installed with anti-reflective glass for optimal viewing of the flames. Easy to operate, and convenient to use, with a touchscreen remote control or a wireless wall switch. Installation may be as quick as one day, with fireplace inserts recognized as a way to improve the resale value of a house. When first impressions count, a fireplace insert is seen as a sophisticated, sleek, and modern interior design feature.



Known for their excellent customer service, Western Fireplace Supply has many testimonials on their website, this recent testimonial from April of 2022 from Robert in Colorado Springs states "From the initial talks with the salesman at the store to the representative coming to the house, to the employees installing the insert was truly a positive experience, with no pressure from any salesman to commit to buying but more we are here to help if/when we can to get what fit our needs. I wish to thank each individual at Western Fireplace as you are a friend to the consumer and not looking just for a sale. Thank you very much for your efforts with our new insert, you have a customer indefinitely and I will be quick to recommend Western Fireplace to my family and friends."



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679