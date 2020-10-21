Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts Can Be Installed in as Little as One Day

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts, the most popular of which are gas fireplace inserts, were originally invented well over a century ago, with technological improvements being delivered constantly. They focus the heat generated back into the room, mitigating the drafts and loss of heat up the chimney that was traditionally a problem in older fireplaces. There are many aspects to consider when upgrading a heating appliance. Some of the most common questions include how much maintenance the fireplace will need, how much money will it potentially save by burning fuel more efficiently, is there a style and design which will fit with the aesthetic of the space, what size fireplace or insert should be purchased, and how much it will cost.



The staff at Western Fireplace Supply have the experience to look at each unique use case and advise what potential solution would be best. For instance, there is no need to heat the entire house when only a portion of the living space is used. This approach is known as 'zone heating' and rooms that are seldom used could have a supplemental source of warmth when they are in use. There is also a trend now to install fireplaces throughout a home or indeed the back yard, it is not unusual to find fireplaces outside of the great room or family room. Popular on home renovation shows and in a client-facing area at a business, see-through fireplaces are flexible in offering a view not only from one room to another but also they can be installed in an external wall such that the fireplace can be viewed from inside the house and the patio. Custom fireplaces like the DaVinci custom fireplaces featured at Western Fireplace Supply are highly customizable with traditional fireplace features and also some cutting-edge colorful innovations like platinum crushed glass media which can be illuminated and the brightness adjusted for a futuristic effect. With safety in mind, the exterior of the fireplace remains cool, negating the need for fireguards and a perimeter around the fireplace.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679