Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts, Lopi Fireplace Inserts & Pellet Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. In some rural areas in particular, power outages can be an issue, especially during winter months in Colorado when the climate can be very cold. One way to be self-sufficient in terms of heating the home is to opt for wood as a fuel. Depending on where the home is, wood may be plentiful and therefore the most affordable local choice. As a heat source, wood is independent of local utilities. Wood is also a preferred choice for homeowners who prefer a real wood fire, with the associated sights, sounds, and smells that cannot be truly replicated with a different fuel. Fireplace inserts are showcased at Western Fireplace Supply and are available for a variety of fuels, including wood, pellets, and gas. One of the main reasons homeowners choose a gas fireplace is the convenience of being able to switch on the heat with the touch of a button.



Lopi wood-burning inserts distribute heat evenly throughout the space, featuring a five-sided convection chamber. Regulating heat output and managing the rate at which the wood fuel is being consumed can be done through a single control. Many Lopi inserts have a bypass damper which facilitates smokeless startup and reloading. The bypass damper should be open when starting a new fire, with the smoke and gases being directed to the flue.



Zone heating is one way to control utility bills and fuel costs. It is a strategy where the homeowner deliberately chooses to only heat a portion of the living spaces within the home, rather than the entire house. This is complicated when the floor plan is open-concept, and simpler if the spaces are shut off from each other. Thinking ahead to plan how a fireplace will be used within the home and what size area will need heating, helps to set the criteria when purchasing a fireplace or a fireplace insert. Opting to heat a smaller area of the home, rather than the entire space, not only translates into lower costs, it also means that the targeted area can be warmed up quickly. Convection fans can be used to expedite the heating as required. With statistics showing that an open fireplace can send up to a staggering 80% of the heat generated up the chimney, modernizing an old fireplace can make a significant change to the home.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer.



