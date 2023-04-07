Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts, Pellet Inserts, and Lopi Fireplace Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2023 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplaces are a focal point of any living space, so their appearance and design style contribute to the ambiance of the room. Depending on the decor and the interior design, looks vary from nostalgic and rustic to sleek and modern. When remodeling a room, the fireplace is one of the most noticeable changes, and an opportunity to totally reinvent a space. Fireplace inserts, as showcased at Western Fireplace Supply, transform outdated and drafty hearths into energy-efficient appliances. With a range of sizes and designs, they can be an integral part of a home improvement project. Fireplace inserts are not restricted to one type of fuel, with pellet, wood, and gas fireplace inserts available.



The 'inside liner' of a fireplace or fireplace insert was traditionally metal, although there are numerous advantages in switching away from metal to a ceramic firebox. The experienced staff at Western Fireplace Supply are able to advise which product would be best for each client, however, general advantages of using a ceramic firebox versus a metal one include: a natural appearance which makes the liner look like real brick, no distracting noises as the ceramic box expands and contracts, a larger viewing area so the flames can be enjoyed from more angles, and up to 25% more heat generated from an equivalent amount of fuel (comparing fireplaces of equal size and BTU output), and whereas water is a byproduct when gas fuel burns, a ceramic firebox will not rust or oxidize. Fans and electrical cords are effectively eliminated as the ceramic material is highly heat-reflective. With a large variety of modern fireplaces on display in the Western Fireplace Supply showrooms, it is easy for clients to compare, although it can be difficult to imagine what the fireplace would look like in the home or business. For this scenario, the Western Fireplace Supply website has a page titled 'Build your own fireplace'. This allows buyers to take a photograph of their home or office, upload it to an app, and see what different fireplaces or fireplace inserts would look like in their own unique space.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

