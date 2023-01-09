Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Gas Fireplace Inserts, Wood, and Pellet Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplaces have always been a focal point of the main living space in a home, perhaps even more so in an open-concept floor plan where the fireplace can be seen from many angles and several spaces within the house such as the kitchen, a breakfast nook, and a dining area, as well as the main living room. Transforming the look of the fireplace by installing fireplace inserts or upgrading to a different style of fireplace insert can change the interior design and ambiance between traditional and contemporary, and between minimalist or highly decorative. With modern advances in design and engineering, televisions or artwork can often be placed directly above a fireplace, with no need to leave a gap and make sure a mantelpiece is secure. Drywall, wood panels, and other finishing materials can be placed right next to the fireplace insert with products featured at the Western Fireplace Supply Fireplace Stores such as the Heat & Glo PRIMO see-through gas fireplace. No exposed seams, mesh, or metal trim on the glass panel bring a modern aesthetic to this linear gas fireplace, which can be purchased in sizes ranging between 48" and 72", with single-sided or see-through models available. Fireplaces like this, with safe-to-touch glass, are also a popular choice for offices and waiting rooms. See-through fireplaces can be positioned to be viewed from two interior spaces within the home or can be placed on an exterior wall so that the fireplace can be enjoyed from inside, and the patio area outside. The installation of an eye-catching fireplace can add value to the home and make a positive first impression on homebuyers when they view the property. Natural materials like black granite as a fireplace surround are striking interior design features which can be incorporated into many differing concepts for home decor, allowing the surrounding artwork, color schemes, and furniture to change over the years without updates to the fireplace being a requirement.



Hundreds of recent customers have shared their feedback on staff knowledge, quality of work, follow-through on promises, and their final impressions of Western Fireplace Supply. One recent customer review from William in Colorado Springs reads: "My wife and I would and will recommend Western Fireplace Supply and Heat & Glo products to any and all we meet who are looking to improve their comfort and sense of pride in the interior of their home through a fireplace insert."



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts and pellet stove fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679