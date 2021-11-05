Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Pellet and Gas Fireplace Inserts Showcase Energy Efficiency at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are efficient, attractive, and convenient, adding value to the resale value of a home and available for a variety of fuel sources including gas, pellets, and wood. Pellet fuel is an environmentally friendly option and a popular choice when gas is not readily available and the home is not near to a source of firewood. Pellet stoves are designed to make operation as simple as possible, with large hopper trays so pellets can be loaded in bulk, and large ashtrays so that cleaning up does not have to be too frequent. The largest models of pellet fireplace inserts stocked by Western Fireplace Supply can heat a large area for up to 52 hours on one load of pellets. Automated feeding of the pellets into the fire plus temperature control translates into low maintenance and safe operation. Pellet inserts can generally utilize an existing chimney once it has been cleaned and a new stainless steel liner has been fitted.



Premium pellet stoves, premium steel stoves, premium cast iron stoves, and premium steel fireplace inserts are all stocked by Western Fireplace Supply and each store has an experienced team of experts who can help advise which heating appliance and solution is appropriate for a unique home or business space. Understanding the optimal solution involves assessing what the space will be used for as well as the dimensions. Buying an appliance that is too small will not provide enough heat, and a supplemental heat source may then be required, however, buying an appliance that is too powerful for the space is also problematic and could result in higher utility bills. Some homeowners like to use "zone heating" where only a portion of the space is routinely heated, perhaps having heating appliances throughout the house so that when visitors arrive for the holidays or students return on break from college, their rooms will also be heated temporarily. Specifically, with pellet fireplace inserts, Lopi is the manufacturer recommended by Western Fireplace Supply, Lopi is well known for their high-quality products and for sourcing the finest materials. With a focus on safety, practicality, cost-effectiveness, and durability, pellet fireplace inserts are an investment in the home expected to last many years.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679