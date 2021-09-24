Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Pellet and Gas Inserts Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Modern gas fireplace inserts are popular with Colorado homeowners partly because of their ease of use. Easy to keep clean, with the ability to use a remote control as a convenient feature, along with a quick and safe ignition system, as well as thermostat controls, inserts can be more appealing than traditional fireplaces, with requirements which could include buying, stacking, and storing large quantities of fuel, daily cleaning, heat being lost up the chimney, drafts entering the house when the fire is not burning, and particulates entering the living space when a fire is lit. A fireplace insert also provides a clean-burning source of heat which is more environmentally friendly than older fireplaces, fuel is burned more completely leading to fewer waste products. If the home is not a new home, the existing chimney may be used with the addition of new aluminum liners, and installation of a fireplace insert can be as quick as one day.



Fireplace inserts come in many styles and designs so they can be a contemporary centerpiece of a modern downtown apartment with sleek lines and crisp edges, or they can be more traditional in shape to suit the style of a rustic cabin or cottage. One of the more traditional fireplace shapes which is not seen as often nowadays is an arched design. The Heat & Glo Cerona gas fireplace is available in 36" and 42" sizes, ranging from 25.000 to 42,000 BTUs. Cantilevered corners and textured details are molded to be seamless, with the framing dimensions and basic clearances for each size of fireplace insert diagrammatically represented on the Western Fireplace Supply website. With a team of experts who can listen to unique requirements in a home or business space, Western Fireplace Supply consistently receives top ratings from residential and commercial clients, with 98% of recent customers recommending their business. Their profile on Star Ratings USA states: "Our highly trained staff will work closely with you to help you choose exactly the right gas, wood or pellet fireplace or stove for your needs and for your budget. We offer only the finest products from the nation's top manufacturers that will provide a lifetime of highly efficient and reliable operation. We are fully licensed with years of experience and will provide any necessary long-term maintenance and service for your unit, solving any problems quickly, efficiently, and courteously. We stand 100% behind every product we sell." A 2016 Customer Satisfaction Inductee into the Star Ratings USA MVP Hall of Fame, one recent review from Jessica in Monument, CO, in July 2021, says "Very professional. The all-in-one stop store and customer service influenced me to go to Western Fireplace Supply."



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679