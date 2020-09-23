Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Pellet, Gas, and Wood Insets Efficiently Burn Fuel in the Home

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts essentially offer a way to upgrade and modernize an older hearth so that more heat is produced and less fuel used, The heat produced is directed into the room rather than being lost up the chimney. Sealing off the chimney in this way helps the room stay warmer in the winter and all also cooler in the summer as the warm air does not enter the room from the exterior of the home. As well as the functional benefits of installing a fireplace insert, the installation offers the opportunity to rethink the aesthetics of the focal point within the living room.



There are many options for designs and colors so the new insert looks an integrated part of a sleek, contemporary apartment or equally a traditional and rustic space. When choosing a fireplace insert, one of the primary features on the wish list is undoubtedly a realistic-looking flame. Part of the charm of any fireplace extends beyond the heat it can provide, but the ambiance and cozy atmosphere it brings to the room. Premium Ember-Glo fireplace inserts from Lopi, one of the premier manufacturers of fireplace inserts including gas fireplace inserts, include options such as adjustable halogen under-lighting in conjunction with colored glass and embers in front of the fire, adding realism and a customizable element to the fireplace effects. Remote control functionality further enhances the experience of managing and enjoying the new fireplace insert. The award-winning Ember-Fyre Lopi technology can be found in select fireplace inserts as well as some premium gas stove models. It showcases realistic looking logs in great detail, with a controllable gas flame, blending the looks of a wood fire with the convenience of a gas flame.



If a building project is looking to be LEED-certified - Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system across the world, all Fireplace Xtrordinair & DaVinci Custom Fireplace models can contribute LEED points to a project. Find out more about LEED and green design on the Western Fireplace Supply website.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



