Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Including Pellet Inserts and Gas Fireplace Inserts Can Stop Cold Air Coming in Through the Chimney

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts essentially enclose the heat source within a firebox and liners. Inserts can work with a variety of commonly used fuels like gas, wood, and pellets. They eliminate many of the inefficiencies which plagued fireplaces for decades like pollution and the drafts which entered the home down the chimney when the fireplace was not in use. With complex floor plans and the popularity of open-concept living, it is unlikely that one fireplace insert will provide enough heat to warm an entire home, although, in conjunction with a thermostat and perhaps a zone heating plan, an insert certainly has the potential to help drive down utility bills and reduce the amount of fuel used. Insulated glass at the front of the fireplace insert allows the family to still enjoy the aesthetic of the fire and many inserts have features behind the flames like a herringbone brick pattern or a range of colors to choose from.



Gas fireplaces remain a popular choice in Colorado, and gas fireplace inserts are an option for homeowners and business owners who have access to natural gas. The gas burns efficiently, so cleanly that the only cleaning required will be an occasional cleaning of the glass door. The chimney will not need to be cleaned regularly. These inserts should be professionally installed and safety should always be the number one priority. New aluminum liners may be required inside the chimney and installation could be as quick as within one day. There are choices to be made such as whether to have a metal box or a ceramic firebox, the experienced staff at Western Fireplace Supply are able to advise the optimal solution for each unique space. Considerations should include the needs of the fireplace, the space available, the aesthetics of the room, and, of course, the budget. Generally, inserts are a good choice for projects where an existing metal or masonry fireplace is being remodeled to improve the efficiency and update to a more modern look.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet inserts), wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



