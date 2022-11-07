Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Including Stylish Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. With many homeowners upgrading to fireplace inserts in their homes, the ability to conserve fuel, burning the fuel that is used more completely, and the bonus of saving on heating bills is a win-win situation. The efficiency of a fireplace insert can be measured reliably and so the product descriptions are backed up and supported by scientific results and statistics. For homeowners who treasure the appearance of a real fire, there are cutting-edge features like halogen under-lighting with colored glass and embers. The fire's appearance can be adjusted to make it anything from traditional and familiar to futuristic and gem-colored. Convenient remote controls make getting up to move switches on the appliance a thing of the past. Wall-mounted thermostats are also available for some models. The ease of use and the maintenance requirements of a heating appliance should always be considered. For homeowners who want to minimize the time spent on maintenance, a fireplace insert does burn fuel more completely, however, even without an insert, stoves like pellet stoves can be purchased with a large hopper and large ashtrays, meaning that filling up the fuel to be used and emptying out the ash can be done less frequently.



When choosing a suitable fireplace insert, selecting the type of material used for the firebox is a consideration, with a choice of metal or ceramic. Western Fireplace Supply showcase Heat & Glo's exclusive Firebrick Technology. Advantages of the Firebrick ceramic boxes include a seamless, natural appearance that resembles the familiar real brick appearance, no distracting black sheet metal inside, the highly reflective ceramic improves efficiency with no need for a dedicated fan, 25% more heat from the same amount of fuel (comparing fireplaces of equal size and BTU output), they are impervious to rust and oxidation, have a large viewing area so the fireplace can be appreciated, and they have no expansion and contraction noises as the box heats up and cools down. The experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply is always on hand to offer advice and answer any questions.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679