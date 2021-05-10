Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts, Pellet Stoves, and Gas Fireplaces Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. As well as modern gas fireplace inserts which can transform a drafty old fireplace into an energy-efficient feature of the home, there are more traditional heating appliances that are considered easy to use with low emissions of particulates. Pellet stoves are simple to operate, with a thermostat controlling the rate at which the pellets are fed in from the hopper. When the thermostat is turned up and the temperature needs to be increased, the flow of pellets into the firebox automatically increases. Automatic ignition of the fuel within the pellet stove streamlines the process. More efficient than a traditional wood fireplace, cleanup is easier than a wood fireplace as there is less ash. Electricity is not required to operate a pellet stove, and extensive chimney systems are also not necessary. The pellet stoves stocked by Western Fireplace Supply are manufactured in the US by Lopi and over their 30+ year history, they have earned the reputation of making the most reliable stoves in the industry. Hopper capacity is one of the big advantages with the Lopi pellet stoves, the entire top of the stove or insert lifts up which makes reloading with pellets a simpler task. The hopper has also been designed so that it is big enough to accommodate a new bag of pellet fuel before the old fuel is exhausted, this allows flexibility in managing the stove. Following the burning of the fuel, ash accumulates and in a similar manner to the design of a large hopper, the ash tray on the Lopi pellet stove is also large, meaning that it can be emptied frequently if the homeowner chooses to remove smaller and therefore lighter quantities of ash or opt to empty it less frequently with a larger buildup of ash. A handle above the ash pan on a standard pellet stove allows accumulated ashes to be removed from the firebox without opening the door. The Lopi pellet inserts are equipped with an ash pan located beneath the door which can be easily pulled out. Another less obvious advantage of a pellet stove is the ease of buying, transporting, stacking, and handling the pellets themselves as they are sold in bags and easier to manage than firewood. When considering a pellet insert, it is often possible to use an existing chimney with the installation of a new stainless steel liner. The larger models of pellet fireplace insert by Lopi can heat large areas for up to an impressive 52 hours on one load of environmentally friendly pellets. The pellets contain very little moisture and are essentially compressed biomass and do not require the addition of binders, chemicals, or additives.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



