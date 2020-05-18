Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Provide a Clean Burning Source of Heat and Include Pellet Inserts and Gas Fireplace Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a popular way to transform an old and inefficient fireplace into a modern cost-effective source of heat which also adds value to the property. Frustration can quickly build when heat being generated is lost up the chimney, when drafts are apparent, and when soot and smoke leak into the home. Apart from the inefficiency concerns with an old fireplace, the move to a fireplace insert can also be prompted by a drive to reduce the amount of time required to maintain the fireplace. With many styles and designs to choose from, the experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply can listen to the unique space and lifestyle requirements of each client to advise the best product fit. Exploring the features of each product will help determine the best fit for the home and the homeowner's budget. The Heat & Glo Escape FireBrick Gas fireplace insert for instance has a hand-painted seamless interior and can be paired with anti-reflective glass for an unobstructed view of the gas flames. Fireplace inserts can be installed in as little as a day depending on the fireplace and venting already in the home or business. Often an existing chimney can be utilized with the addition of new aluminum liners. For pellet inserts, the existing chimney may also be practical to use, although in this case new stainless steel liners are required in the clean chimney. Pellet inserts are efficient and convenient. Some of the larger pellet insert models can heat a large area for up to 52 hours with one load of the environmentally-friendly pellets used as fuel. The choice of fuel depends on many factors. One of the primary considerations is the availability of a particular fuel type. Gas may not be available in every property and some areas may have a plentiful and affordable supply of wood to use as fuel. Wood also gives a measure of independence from local utilities and provides the authentic sights and sounds of a real fire. Pellets are made from wood waste, so if a renewable fuel is high on the wish list, then pellets are easy to store and the temperature can be easily controlled via a thermostat. Gas fireplaces are always popular and offer a real flame at the touch of a button with minimal effort and ongoing maintenance.



For the homeowner or business owner wanting something truly unique, DaVinci custom fireplaces are ordered in a modular design which means the configurations can be tailored to any space. These include options for see-through fireplaces and indoor/outdoor fireplaces where the fire can be viewed from a living room in the house as an example, and from the patio area in the back yard. With 'safe touch glass' as a standard feature, the risk of a burn injury is minimized.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



