Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Showcase Energy Efficiency at Western Fireplace Supply

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Gas fireplace inserts are energy efficient and add a contemporary design element to any space, in a home or an office setting. The Western Fireplace Supply website summarizes why gas fireplace inserts are so popular: "Old-fashioned fireplaces lose more heat from your home than they generate. The solution? A high-efficiency, clean-burning gas insert. It will install easily into your old fireplace and, with the addition of new aluminum liners, use your existing chimney. Gas fireplace inserts are one of the most economical ways to transform a smelly, drafty, smoky old woodburning fireplace into a beautiful, cost-effective source of warmth. We can help you decide whether you want a metal box or ceramic box."



Having a focal point that looks original is possible when there are multiple choices that can be made when purchasing a fireplace. The Heat & Glo COSMO Series Gas Fireplace can be customized to fit varied aesthetics, with traditional logs offering a familiar view and driftwood logs presenting an unexpected backdrop to the flames. Ranging in size from 32" to 42", there is a choice of two fronts and five finishes. Optional black glass interior panels and LED lighting frame a long ribbon-style flame which is modern and appealing. The linear design is simple yet effective with intermittent pilot ignition bolstering safety and a touchscreen remote or wireless wall switch promoting convenience and ease of operation. Fireplace inserts in general improve energy efficiency over a traditional hearth, where heat is lost up the chimney and cold air has a route to enter the home when the fire is not lit. Convenience and easy maintenance are added benefits, as well as the knowledge that installing a fireplace insert into a home is a tangible bonus when selling a house.



Gas, pellet, and wood fireplace inserts are stocked by Western Fireplace Supply, knowledgeable experts who can interpret unique conditions and recommend the ideal heating solution. Based around Colorado in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, their experienced team asks a series of questions to help determine the best course of action to take. These include what type of fuel should be used - gas, wood, or pellets. It is also important to understand the goals of the installation, what size of space needs to be heated and what is the heating capacity required from a fireplace. If zone heating is being utilized, whereby only a subset of the property needs to be heated by the primary heating source, does that need to be supplemented by another heat source, maybe part-time? With thousands of fireplace installations across a wide product range, the technicians at Western Fireplace Supply are licensed in the installation of gas installation and their goal is to install the appliance which will provide the best return on the initial investment. The gas fireplace inserts featured on the Western Fireplace Supply website include innovative designs like see-through gas fireplaces, slimline models, and pier fireplaces which extend into a room from the wall and effectively create a divide between two areas.



The Firebuilder functionality on the Western Fireplace Supply website allows mobile phone users to utilize an app to take a photograph of their own room and reimagine the space with a new fireplace installed.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679